New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 584 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $34,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 913,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 136,382 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $2,441,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of DRI stock opened at $179.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.67 and a 52 week high of $228.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.31%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

