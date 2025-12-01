Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF $SHYD

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,073 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 230.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 103.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 233.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $309,000.

Shares of SHYD stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

