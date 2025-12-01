Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Position Reduced by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,564,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,352 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $265,221,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after purchasing an additional 912,514 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,418,000 after purchasing an additional 561,872 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of VO stock opened at $292.15 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

