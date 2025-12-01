Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF $IWV

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 1.0% of Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWV. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $388.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $273.60 and a 12-month high of $391.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $380.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.75.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

