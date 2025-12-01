Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF $FRDM Shares Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,258 shares during the period. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned about 3.33% of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF worth $39,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,574,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,049,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 422,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 87,087 shares in the last quarter.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FRDM opened at $48.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.71. Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (FRDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. FDRM tracks an index that selects and weights exposure to emerging market equities based on personal and economic freedom metrics. FRDM was launched on May 23, 2019 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

