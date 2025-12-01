Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Bought by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 29.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 58.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 176,995 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 731.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 19,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $3,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, October 27th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank raised Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $128.55 on Monday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.69.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $3,708,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 565,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,952,874.66. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $170,865,100.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock worth $505,742,993. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.