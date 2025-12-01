ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ANIP Stock Position Lessened by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,284 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 862,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,251,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 419,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,059,000 after acquiring an additional 181,134 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 217,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 216,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,519,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $84.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 0.54.

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 25.03% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Patrick D. Walsh sold 8,643 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $750,903.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 61,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,866.40. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio R. Pera sold 7,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $692,302.48. Following the sale, the director owned 22,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,340.40. This represents a 24.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,871 shares of company stock worth $2,963,993. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.29.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

