38,572 Shares in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS Purchased by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $458.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.58 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 133.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 108,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,123.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 31,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $737,502.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $91,013.64. The trade was a 89.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,921 shares of company stock worth $2,099,423. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.06.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

