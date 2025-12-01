Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF $JPIN

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,597 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.54% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000.

Shares of JPIN stock opened at $68.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $369.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.73. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.73 and a 52-week high of $68.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.41.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed ex-North America securities that are selected based on value, momentum, and quality factors, then weighted by the inverse of historical volatility on a sector and regional level.

