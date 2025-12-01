Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Purchased by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Valued Retirements Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Valued Retirements Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 400.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $254.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $262.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.12.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.