870 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Purchased by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $125.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $112.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $118.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.21.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.