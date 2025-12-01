iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Acquired by Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 143,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 44,410 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 108,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 350,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after acquiring an additional 28,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $64.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

