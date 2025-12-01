Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Holdings Increased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,634 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $80,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VWO stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

