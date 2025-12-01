2,488 Shares in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Acquired by Valued Retirements Inc.

Valued Retirements Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 12,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $100.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.04. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.82 and a twelve month high of $100.24.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

