Virtus Advisers LLC Sells 49,827 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Corporation $PAHC

Virtus Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) by 91.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,827 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $224,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAHC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Phibro Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phibro Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 5,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $232,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,636.80. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 157,096 shares of company stock worth $6,762,621 over the last ninety days. 50.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Down 2.8%

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. Phibro Animal Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $363.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.44 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Phibro Animal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.640-2.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Corporation will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

