Virtus Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 771 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $88.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.28. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DECK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $115.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Deckers Outdoor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,741.58. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 34,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,929. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.