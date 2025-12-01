Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday.

Prada Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PRDSY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.02. Prada has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Prada S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, footwear, and ready to wear products worldwide. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, and Car Shoe brands. It operates in food sector under the Marchesi 1824 brand, as well as sailing races business under Luna Rossa brand name; eyewear and fragrances sector under licensing agreements; and engages in the real estate business.

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.