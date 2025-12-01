Wall Street Zen Upgrades First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) to Hold

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Community Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get First Community Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Community Bancshares

First Community Bancshares Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of First Community Bancshares stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. First Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $47.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. First Community Bancshares had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

Institutional Trading of First Community Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in First Community Bancshares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bancshares by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Community Bancshares by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Community Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.