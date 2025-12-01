British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Price Target Raised to GBX 4,850

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from GBX 4,450 to GBX 4,850 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,400 to GBX 4,900 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of British American Tobacco to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,400 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 to GBX 4,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,800 to GBX 5,200 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,500.

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 4,410.69 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a twelve month low of GBX 2,838 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,806. The company has a market capitalization of £96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,995.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,876.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.63.

BAT was founded in 1902 and was first listed on the London Stock Exchange in 1912. A constituent of the FTSE 100 since its creation in 1984, we have evolved, becoming the only truly global company in our sector.

BAT is transforming and is well positioned with a global footprint and multi-category portfolio.

