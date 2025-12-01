Thor Industries (THO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $2.0504 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.
Thor Industries Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $105.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $63.15 and a 12-month high of $114.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Thor Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.88%.
A number of brokerages have commented on THO. Loop Capital began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Thor Industries from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
