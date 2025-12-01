HealthEquity (HQY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.90 per share and revenue of $320.9240 million for the quarter. HealthEquity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.91 EPS.Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.68 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, analysts expect HealthEquity to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $104.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. HealthEquity has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $116.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $157,102.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 49,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,416.95. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $564,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,456 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,604.16. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in HealthEquity by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,307,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,778,000 after buying an additional 206,611 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,200,000 after acquiring an additional 656,820 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 840,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,630,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,730,000 after buying an additional 62,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 708,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,247,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.