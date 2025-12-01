Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of ($0.79) per share and revenue of $187.3320 million for the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS. Q4 2020
Pre-Market guidance at 1.22-1.32 EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.
Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter.
Citi Trends Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of CTRN opened at $45.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.24. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.
CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.
