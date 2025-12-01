Citi Trends (CTRN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, December 2nd. Analysts expect Citi Trends to post earnings of ($0.79) per share and revenue of $187.3320 million for the quarter. Citi Trends has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.85-1.95 EPS. Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.22-1.32 EPS.Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earningreport for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.13%.The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter.

Citi Trends Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CTRN opened at $45.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $376.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 2.24. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 160,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 116,722 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 478.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after buying an additional 101,426 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at $2,778,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Citi Trends by 243.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 73,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 54,761 shares during the period.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

