Uranium Energy (UEC) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $8.8030 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.6%

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.12. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Uranium Energy from $11.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $17.50 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,046,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,717,000 after buying an additional 2,000,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 235.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,550 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $11,192,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,301,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at $19,253,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

