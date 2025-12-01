Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bridger Aerospace Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.25.

NASDAQ BAER opened at $1.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.15. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $4.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.80.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. Bridger Aerospace Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. Bridger Aerospace Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAER. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,479,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 809,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC now owns 284,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 37.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bridger Aerospace Group by 555.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

