Mark Hancock Acquires 15,000,000 Shares of CuFe (ASX:CUF) Stock

CuFe Ltd (ASX:CUF – Get Free Report) insider Mark Hancock acquired 15,000,000 shares of CuFe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 per share, with a total value of A$285,000.00.

Mark Hancock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 25th, Mark Hancock sold 2,500,000 shares of CuFe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00.

CuFe Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

CuFe Company Profile

CuFe Ltd operates as a mineral exploration and producing company. The company explores for lithium, copper, iron ore, gold, niobium, and base metal deposits, as well as rare earth elements. The company holds 100% interest in the JWD iron ore mine project located in the Western Australia; and 55% interest in the Tennant Creek project, as well as 50% interest in the Yarram Iron Ore project located in the Northern Territory.

