InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Up 6.1% – Should You Buy?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 22,214 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 64,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

InnovAge Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $772.02 million, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

