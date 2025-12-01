Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.43, but opened at $13.66. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $13.5450, with a volume of 3,547,869 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JOBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.43.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,931 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $53,933.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 159,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,646.20. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $364,003.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,970.12. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,154,802 shares of company stock valued at $17,844,775. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.