Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,807,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 3,281,694 shares.The stock last traded at $101.2050 and had previously closed at $101.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 34.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Exact Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,775. The trade was a 17.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $200,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. The trade was a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,637,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,535,000 after acquiring an additional 617,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,225,000 after purchasing an additional 643,631 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 105.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,493,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,802,000 after buying an additional 2,310,139 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,909,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,889,000 after purchasing an additional 939,888 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,453,000 after buying an additional 1,707,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

