Lev Mizikovsky Purchases 75,000 Shares of Advance ZincTek (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance ZincTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Free Report) insider Lev Mizikovsky acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.20 per share, for a total transaction of A$89,625.00.
Advance ZincTek Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.53 and a beta of 0.90.
Advance ZincTek Company Profile
