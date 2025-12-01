Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,863,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 5,283,441 shares.The stock last traded at $26.16 and had previously closed at $26.09.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.41.

Get Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 348.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

About Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.