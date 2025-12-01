iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.95, but opened at $21.33. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $21.28, with a volume of 10,510,455 shares changing hands.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 115,180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 328.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Finally, J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000.

About iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

