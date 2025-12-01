Kodiak Gas Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KGS)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 3,505 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 105% compared to the average volume of 1,709 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Kodiak Gas Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services Stock Down 0.0%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 61.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 107.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 132,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 68,932 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 17.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,155 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,287,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 36,918.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $35.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33. Kodiak Gas Services has a 1 year low of $29.25 and a 1 year high of $50.43.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.14). Kodiak Gas Services had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $322.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 245.00%.

Kodiak Gas Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Further Reading

