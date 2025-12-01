Analyzing Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) and Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ispire Technology and Turning Point Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ispire Technology 1 1 1 0 2.00 Turning Point Brands 0 1 5 1 3.00

Ispire Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. Turning Point Brands has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.45%. Given Ispire Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ispire Technology is more favorable than Turning Point Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ispire Technology $127.49 million 1.08 -$39.24 million ($0.65) -3.69 Turning Point Brands $360.66 million 5.26 $39.81 million $2.84 35.01

This table compares Ispire Technology and Turning Point Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Turning Point Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Ispire Technology. Ispire Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Turning Point Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ispire Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 65.4% of Ispire Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Turning Point Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ispire Technology and Turning Point Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ispire Technology -31.14% -389.95% -33.07% Turning Point Brands 12.02% 24.44% 9.96%

Volatility & Risk

Ispire Technology has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Turning Point Brands has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Turning Point Brands beats Ispire Technology on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ispire Technology

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc. researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

About Turning Point Brands

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand. The Stoker’s Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff tobacco and loose-leaf chewing tobacco products under the Stoker’s, Beech-Nut, Durango, Trophy, and Wind River brands. Its Creative Distribution Solutions segment market and distribute other products without tobacco and/or nicotine to individual consumers through VaporFi B2C online platform, as well as non-traditional retail through VaporBeast. In addition, it markets and distributes cannabis accessories and tobacco products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors and retail merchants in the independent and chain convenience stores, tobacco outlets, food stores, mass merchandising, drug store, and non-traditional retail channels. The company was formerly known as North Atlantic Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to Turning Point Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Turning Point Brands, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.