CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.94 and last traded at $48.4660, with a volume of 11020 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBZ. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded CBIZ from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

CBIZ Trading Down 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.63.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $693.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.18 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. CBIZ has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBIZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in CBIZ by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CBIZ in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

