Insider Buying: 3i Group (LON:III) Insider Acquires 5 Shares of Stock

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) insider Jasi Halai bought 5 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,229 per share, with a total value of £161.45.

Jasi Halai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Jasi Halai acquired 7,655 shares of 3i Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,392 per share, for a total transaction of £259,657.60.

On Monday, November 3rd, Jasi Halai bought 3 shares of 3i Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,445 per share, with a total value of £133.35.

3i Group Stock Performance

LON III traded down GBX 102 on Monday, reaching GBX 3,056. 13,089,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,617,361. 3i Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,044 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of £30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,024.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,061.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3i Group ( LON:III ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 340.20 earnings per share for the quarter. 3i Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 96.45%. Equities research analysts predict that 3i Group will post 622.7106227 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,600 to GBX 4,300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,600.

3i Group Company Profile

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

