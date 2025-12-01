Insider Buying: Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 per share, for a total transaction of £16,800.

Peter Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Peter Hewitt acquired 7,500 shares of Odyssean Investment Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 168 per share, with a total value of £12,600.

Odyssean Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7%

Odyssean Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 168.02. The company had a trading volume of 211,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 157.92. The company has a market cap of £225.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.75. Odyssean Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172.

Odyssean Investment Trust Company Profile

Odyssean Investment Trust ( LON:OIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported GBX (0.20) EPS for the quarter. Odyssean Investment Trust had a net margin of 186.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

