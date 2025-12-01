Saputo (TSE:SAP) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$44.00 to C$49.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Saputo traded as high as C$39.72 and last traded at C$39.61, with a volume of 48272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$39.61.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Saputo from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Saputo from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.25.

Saputo Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of C$16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.51.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter. Saputo had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Saputo Inc. will post 1.7735369 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently -385.00%.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (28% of fiscal 2022 sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (23%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (50% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight.

