DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.73 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 1445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.94.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHLGY. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of DHL Group in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded DHL Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research raised DHL Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DHL Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DHL Group currently has an average rating of "Hold".
DHL Group (OTCMKTS:DHLGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. DHL Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DHL Group Sponsored ADR will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
