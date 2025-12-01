Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Fanuc Corp. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 65484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Fanuc currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Fanuc Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.45.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.19 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 19.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanuc Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

