FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $45.2470, with a volume of 36523 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 28.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 15.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

