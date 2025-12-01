Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.93 and last traded at $22.8950, with a volume of 659731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

