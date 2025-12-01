YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:MSTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.5850, with a volume of 3481587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.
YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, December 8th. The 1-5 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, December 7th.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 355.6% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $191,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $1,017,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37,773 shares during the period.
The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (MSTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the MicroStrategy stock (MSTR) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.
