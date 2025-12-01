Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 27.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Broadcom by 76.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 568.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $402.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.31. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $435.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.