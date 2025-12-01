Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $84.20 and last traded at $83.86, with a volume of 92259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TD. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

