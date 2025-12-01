Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.96 and last traded at $68.2250, with a volume of 38803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.18.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBUS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,477,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,040,000 after purchasing an additional 986,113 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

