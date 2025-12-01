JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:BBEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.4916 and last traded at $64.1950, with a volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.1570.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,836,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266,618 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,518,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,310,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BBEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-capitalization companies in emerging markets. BBEM was launched on May 10, 2023 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

