Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Stock Position Lifted by Trustmark Bank Trust Department

Trustmark Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Trustmark Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 308,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $50,613,053.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $97,082.08. This trade represents a 99.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,892 shares of company stock worth $186,381,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $168.44 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.40 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 2.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.