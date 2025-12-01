Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 20,011 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 676% compared to the average volume of 2,578 call options.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of URNM traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.28. 321,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $68.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 65.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

