Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $387.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.76. The stock has a market cap of $140.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $238.73 and a 52-week high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

