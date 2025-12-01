Virtus Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Virtus Advisers LLC cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise raised its position in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $614.74 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $320.89 and a one year high of $778.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $657.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $593.63.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.57. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.80 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.000-25.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.02%.

In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,325 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.22, for a total value of $897,316.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,130.80. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $495.00 to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $750.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $692.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $692.83.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

